January 13, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

While the State health department has not been releasing the COVID-19 bulletin since December 27, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on its website has stated that on January 12, Telangana recorded six COVID cases with five recoveries.

The State currently has 39 active cases receiving treatment or in isolation. The ministry website updates the daily case count at 8 a.m.