Six new centres approved for GATE exam in Telangana

November 26, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana will have 11 centres for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examinations with the addition of six new centres this year giving opportunities for aspirants from smaller cities to appear in their own place.

Previously there were only five centres which included Hyderabad in Zone 1 under IISc Bangalore and Karimnagar, Khammam, Kodad, and Warangal that fell under Zone-7 under IIT Madras. The new cities in GATE 2023 are Adilabad, Kothagudem, Medak and Nalgonda which will fall under IIT Madras and IISc Zone.

The GATE, conducted jointly by the various Indian Institutes of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science, plays an important role for those students seeking admission into the Master’s Program in Engineering. These tests are also for recruitment by Public Sector Enterprises that adds its significance and students find it critical.

A statement said that Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy wrote to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on August 10 last year requesting the Minister to increase the number of centres to at least 10 in Telangana so that students from the districts of Nizamabad, Nalgonda and other districts can benefit.

In this regard, the Chairman of GATE-JAM 2023 responded to the letter from Mr. Kishan Reddy and informed that the GATE committee has approved the opening of new centres for the upcoming examination of GATE 2023. The opening of the new cities will not only ensure better facilitation of the students but also support them and their guardians to not travel to faraway destination to drop them at examination centres.

