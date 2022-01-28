Telangana

Six more structures pulled down in HMDA limits

The HMDA, together with the district task force, has brought down six more illegal structures within its purview, taking the total number of demolished structures to 84.

On Friday, two structures in Sangareddy municipality, and two in Nizampet have been pulled down, in the continuing drive.

In Sangareddy, multi-storeyed structures with penthouse were built in plots of over 500 square yards, using permission issued for ground plus two houses.

In Pragathinagar area of Nizampet municipality, commercial space was built in 300 square yards of plot, in which a liquor shop was being run. In another 630 square yard plot, a multi-storeyed structure was built with penthouse, while the permission was only for ground plus two.

So far, action has been taken against 107 structures, of which 84 have been pulled down and 23 have been seized, a press note from HMDA informed.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 8:49:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/six-more-structures-pulled-down-in-hmda-limits/article38340593.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY