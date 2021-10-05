Six more persons arrested for Telugu Akademi funds misappropriation

Three-member panel submits report to Education Secretary

The Central Crime Station sleuths arrested another six persons involved in the misappropriation of funds of the Telugu Akademi taking the total number of arrested to 10.

The three-member committee headed by Intermediate Education Commissioner Omar Jaleel has submitted its report to the Education Secretary after probing into the issues that resulted in misappropriation of huge funds lying in the banks as fixed deposits. Though the content of the report is not available, the committee is learnt to have inquired into the departmental loopholes that gave scope for misappropriation of funds and gave its recommendations accordingly.

The issue came to light following a representation made by the Telugu Akademi Director claiming that ₹ 43 crore fixed deposits in the name of the Akademi in a branch of the Union Bank of India had been “fraudulently misappropriated”. The government acted swiftly in dealing with the issue as it had inter-State dimensions and arrested four members allegedly involved in the scandal.

This was followed by a detailed inquiry by the three-member committee even as the police continued their search for other persons involved in the irregularities. Six more persons were reportedly arrested on Tuesday taking the total number of arrested in the scam to 10 and the arrested persons are likely to be produced in the court on Wednesday.

Manager of Karwan branch of the Union Bank of India Mastan Vali was reportedly among those arrested by the police on Tuesday. According to information available, cash was also recovered from the accused and they were said to be involved in misappropriating the fixed deposits made by the government in the past too. There is no official announcement on the arrests and the police is expected to present the arrested in the court some time on Wednesday.