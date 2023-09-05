Six-month jail to Narsingi Municipal Commissioner, society president in contempt of court case

September 05, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Lakshman of Telangana High Court on Tuesday awarded six-month jail term to Narsingi Municipal Commissioner and M. Ratna Reddy of Vishwa Bharati Educational Society in a contempt of court case.

The judge also imposed a fine amount of ₹2,000 each on the two persons. The sentence of imprisonment, however, was suspended for 10 days giving opportunity to the two persons to go for an appeal.

The society constructed a building to run educational institutions in two acres of land in Manchirevula village of Narsingi, claiming that it had entered into a lease deed with the land owner. It applied in 2020 to HMDA for permission for erecting the structure. During pendency of the application, government imposed lockdown due to COVID-19. The society paid ₹47.58 lakh towards development and other charges to the HMDA.

Since the process of releasing building permission was getting delayed, the Society started construction of the building. Meanwhile, the HMDA issued notice to the society stating that the construction was unauthorised since it had not approved the building plan. Challenging this, the society moved the HC by filing a writ petition. The HC dismissed the plea giving liberty to the society to challenge building permission rejection by HMDA.

Meanwhile, the original owner of the land filed the contempt of court petition stating that the society had failed to comply with the HC order and continued the construction. The judge held that the society violated the HC order by continuing the construction and the Commissioner demolished the illegal structure partly instead of completely. Holding them both guilty of contempt of court, the judge awarded the sentence of imprisonment.

