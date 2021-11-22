Six MLC nominees from TRS elected unanimously

The newly elected TRS members of the Legislative Council (from left) Padi Koushik Reddy, P. Venkatarami Reddy, Banda Prakash, Kadiyam Srihari, Ravinder Rao and Gutha Sukender Reddy along with Minister for R&B Vemula Prashanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday

HYDERABAD

22 November 2021 19:44 IST

BJP creating problems in the path of development: MLCs

As expected, all the six candidates nominated by the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from the MLA quota were elected unanimously as no other candidates filed nomination papers.

Those who were elected were — Gutha Sukender Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, Banda Prakash, Padi Koushik Reddy, T. Ravinder Rao and P. Venkatarami Reddy. Announcing their unanimous election Returning Officer Upender Reddy handed over the certificates to all of them on Monday evening.

Later speaking to reporters, all the newly elected MLCs thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for providing them an opportunity to serve the people.

Advertising

Advertising

“Telangana is ahead of all other States in the country in development. We work for the development of Telangana under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. The Chief Minister has been trying to do justice to all sections in society. The BJP government at Centre has been trying to create hurdles in the path of Telangana unable to digest the development taking place here. It was seven years since Narendra Modi led BJP came to power at Centre. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has fallen drastically during the BJP rule and it went to minus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why has GDP fallen if Modi is a successful and capable leader?” asked the TRS MLCs.

Minister V. Prashanth Reddy was also present.