Six medicos suspended for ragging

HYDERABAD

04 January 2022 20:39 IST

A day after a committee was formed to inquire into allegations of ragging at Government Medical College, Suryapet, six second year MBBS students were suspended for a year and permanently barred from hostel. Orders to this effect were issued by principal of the Medical College C.V. Sarada on Tuesday based on the directions issued by the Director of Medical Education (DME). They were instructed to vacate the hostel rooms.

Currently, there are only two batches of the MBBS students at the newly established medical college. A first-year MBBS student has lodged a complaint with the college authorities stating that senior students have made him to kneel down, spoke rudely, on January 1. The first year student’s parents lodged a complaint over the issue with Suryapet police.

On Monday, Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao said that a committee was formed to inquire into the allegations of ragging and report was sought within a few hours. The Suryapet police said that they too have launched investigation into the complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr Sarada said that the committee has conducted an inquiry for four to five hours and a report containing their observations was submitted to the DME. And the orders suspending the six students was issued on Tuesday. Police too were informed of it.