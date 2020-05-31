Telangana

Six Maoists surrender to police

Villagers advised them to shun path of violence

As many as six members of the Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) of the banned CPI (Maoist) from the remote Kurnapalli village have surrendered before the police in the presence of several villagers in Charla on Sunday.

The six RPC members from the border village, accompanied by around 200 villagers reached Charla on Sunday afternoon.

They gave themselves up before the Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra at the local police station as per the advise of the villagers to shun the path of armed struggle, police sources said.

Charla Circle Inspector of Police Satyanarayana and others were present.

