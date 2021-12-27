Six Maoists killed in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

According to police, the Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with a police combing party.

Six Maoists including four women cadres were killed in an “exchange of fire” with a police combing party in the dense forest area straddling the restive Telangana-Chhattisgarh border early this morning.

The police are yet to confirm the exact place of the “exchange of fire” and the identity of the rebels reportedly killed in the incident.

Sources said the incident took place somewhere in the Pasarlapadu forest area in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division adjoining Telangana’s Charla mandal this morning.

The outlawed outfit’s Charla area militia commander is believed to have been killed in the “encounter’, sources added.

Joint teams of Telangana’s special party police and the CRPF personnel have been combing the forest areas along the volatile Telangana-Chhattisgarh border for the past few days as part of intensive anti-Maoist operations based on the inputs about the movement of Maoist rebels in forest fringe areas of Charla mandal, which shares boundary with the Maoist hotbed of Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar division.