Six Maoists killed in Karakagudem encounter in Telangana

Six Maoists were killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in the Neeladrigutta forest area in Karakagudem mandal, once the stronghold of naxalites, in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gunfight broke out near Neelandrigutta hillock when a police party was out on a combing operation in the forest area this morning, police sources said.

One of the top Maoist leaders from Telangana is believed to have been killed in the ‘encounter’, sources added.

Police suspect that a group of Chhattisgarh-based armed Maoist rebels recently crossed over the forested border into Telangana.

Police have launched an intensive search operation in the Neeladrigutta forest area following the incident. Further details are awaited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.