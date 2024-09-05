Six Maoists killed in Karakagudem encounter in Telangana

Six Maoists were killed and two police personnel were injured in an encounter in the Neeladrigutta forest area in Karakagudem mandal, once the stronghold of naxalites, in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning.

The gunfight broke out near Neelandrigutta hillock when a police party was out on a combing operation in the forest area this morning, police sources said.

One of the top Maoist leaders from Telangana is believed to have been killed in the ‘encounter’, sources added.

Police suspect that a group of Chhattisgarh-based armed Maoist rebels recently crossed over the forested border into Telangana.

Police have launched an intensive search operation in the Neeladrigutta forest area following the incident. Further details are awaited.