Six labourers injured in accident in a factory

SANGAREDDY

22 March 2021 20:15 IST

As many as six labourers were injured in a fire accident that took place at a factory at IDA Bollaram on Sunday. The incident came to light on Monday. According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories M. Praveen Kumar, six labourers received 30% burn injuries when flash fire occurred while working at a reactor at Amar Labs. The injured were shifted a private hospital where they are being treated. Mr. Praveen Kumar said that they only had preliminary information on the accident and complete details will be available only after he interacted with the persons injured in the accident.

