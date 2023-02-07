ADVERTISEMENT

Six labourers from Odisha rescued from brick kiln near Medak

February 07, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

Medak police in coordination with the Labour and Child Welfare department rescued six labourers working in a brick kiln at Machavaram on the outskirts of district headquarters. They were sent to their native place in Odisha.

Some unidentified persons had tweeted about the six labourers being stuck at the brick kiln following which Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat directed police officials to rush to the spot and rescue them.

With the help of Prajvala, an NGO working for labourers’ welfare, the six were rescued and sent to their native place. Those rescued were identified as Gotwal Rana, Mukund Rana, Surendra Rana, Sudham Rana, Neeru Vadai and Prakash Rana.

