Six killed in separate road accidents in Telangana

At Warangal Rural, four women passengers, travelling in a passenger auto-rickshaw, died on the spot.

Six persons, including four women, were killed in two separate road accidents that took place in Warangal Rural and Nirmal districts on Friday.

At Warangal Rural, four women passengers, travelling in a passenger auto-rickshaw, died on the spot, after a speeding MUV coming in the opposite direction rammed their vehicle on the outskirts of Nirkala village, about 20km from Warangal town.

The victims are, Madishetty Sambalaxmi (60), Mohammd Mahbabubi (64), Palakurthi Sarojana (60) and Atmakuri Bharathi (55), all agricultural labourers from Atmakur village.

The accident took place around 7.30 a.m. when the victims along with other villagers were going to Rangapur in Nallabelli Mandal to harvest Mirchi.

“A speeding Force Motors Trax Toofan vehicle which was going towards Warangal from Mulugu crashed into the passenger auto and turned turtle. Occupants in the car and a few travelling in the auto escaped with minor injuries,” Atmakur police said.

The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital Warangal for medical assistance, and the bodies were shifted to the hospital’s morgue.

In another car accident that took place at Kadam in Nirmal district, two persons died on the spot.

According to Kadam police, the accident took place around 12.30 a.m. on Friday on the outskirts of Nawabpet village when the driver of the car, Gangadhar from Chinna Camp, lost control of the wheel and hit a roadside tree. Gangadhar and another occupant Sai suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to Government Hospital, Khanapur for autopsy.