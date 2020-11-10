Six killed in accident on Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

10 November 2020 08:12 IST

Incident occurred when an MUV carrying workers from Jharkhand overturned.

Six persons died while three others sustained injuries when a Multi Utility Vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Patancheru on Outer Ring Road (ORR) in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday morning.

The injured shifted to a hospital. “It is not yet clear how the accident occurred. We suspect the MUV hit a lorry or truck and overturned,” Sanga Reddy SP Chandrashekhar Reddy told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The MUV was completely damaged on its left side. The passengers are believed to be workers from Jharkhand. “They were going from Bengaluru to Uttar Pradesh via Nagpur,” the SP said.