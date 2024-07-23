Six injured along with a horse in three-car collision in Medak

A cascading chain of accidents on the Medak-Narsapur road left six injured, including a horse, after the animal being led by a biker swerved into the oncoming traffic, triggering a three-car collision.

In a bid to avoid hitting the horse, a car with a Medchal registration swerved into another car on Sunday evening while travelling towards Kowdipally, Narsapur Inspector John Reddy said.

“The driver and others involved in the accident are yet to be identified. They were all shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,” said the officer.

The first car rammed into another four-wheeler, which then crashed into another car ahead of it. The biker leading the horse also sustained injuries along with the animal. “It was raining during the mishap and the roads were slippery, making it hard for the drivers to apply sudden brakes,” added the Inspector.

A case was booked by Narsapur police.

