Six, including five boys, drown in lake 

The children went for a swim and reportedly slipped into deeper waters

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 19:06 IST

Five students of a city-based madarsa and another man, who reportedly attempted rescuing them, drowned in the village tank of Malkaram in Jawaharnagar police limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri district here on Saturday.

The incident took place around noon when the boys went for a swim and reportedly slipped into the deeper waters. Twenty-five-year-old Yahaya, one of the staff members, who was alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them, but in vain.

According to Jawaharnagar police, Abdul Rehman, a teacher at a madras at Amberpet, was organising a house-warming ceremony at Malkaram. He had invited his colleagues and also took his students for the function.

While all elders and teachers were at the house, the five boys — 10-year-old Jaffer, Ismail, Rehan, Ayan and Sohail, aged 11 — had gone to the tank side reportedly without the knowledge of the elders for a swim.

When locals raised an alarm, Yahaya entered the lake to save them but his attempts failed and he also drowned, the police said.

The police with the help of expert swimmers retrieved all the bodies and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital for further procedure. The Jawaharnagar police preliminarily observed that there was no suspicion in the incident. A case was registered.

