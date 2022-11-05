5 madrasa students, one teacher drown in lake in Telangana

The children went for a swim and reportedly slipped into deeper waters

A policeman and a group of swimmers at the Malkaram village tank in Jawaharnagar police limits in Medchal-Malkajgiri dsitrict where five boys and a man drowned on November 5, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

The children went for a swim and reportedly slipped into deeper waters

Five students of a Hyderabad-based madarsa drowned in the village tank of Malkaram in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Saturday. The man who tried to rescue them also drowned.

The incident took place around noon when the boys went for a swim and reportedly slipped into deeper waters.

Rescue bid goes awry

Yahaya, 25, one of the staff members who was alerted to the incident, rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue them but in vain.

According to the Jawaharnagar police, Yahaya and the boys had been at the house of Abdul Rehman, a teacher at a madrasa at Amberpet, who had invited his students and colleagues home for a house-warming ceremony.

While all elders and teachers were at the house, the five boys — Jaffer, Ismail and Rehan, aged 10, Ayan and Sohail, aged 11 — had gone to the tank for a swim, reportedly without the knowledge of the elders.

It was when local people raised an alarm that Yahaya entered the lake to save them.

The police, with the help of expert swimmers, retrieved all bodies and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital.

The Jawaharnagar police, in a preliminary observation, said that there was nothing suspicious in the incident. A case has been registered.