Six held with 164 kg of ganja in two cases

Six drug peddlers were nabbed by the South-West Zone Task Force team in two cases and 164 kg of marijuana was seized from them.

In the first case, Dharavath Ravi, 40, Syed Bahadur, 28, and Ananda Ramji Kadam, 35, were nabbed from Paramount Colony in Tolichowki and 100 kg of the drug was seized from them. “They loaded the contraband in a sedan and smuggled it from Odisha. Ravi, a habitual drug offender, used his old contacts and purchased the drug from one Govind, a cultivator,” said the officials.

In the second case, Shaik Parvez, 42, Adbul Rawoof, 30, and Mohammed Anwae, 33, all of who have previous cases booked against them, were nabbed from Bhavani Nagar and about 64 kg of the contraband was seized from them. “Parvez had met a drug peddler cum ganja cultivator from Odisha, Deepak while serving jail time earlier this year in April. Post their release, he again contacted him to supply him with the contraband and the gang was nabbed based on a tip-off,” added the officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.