GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six held with 164 kg of ganja in two cases

Published - June 16, 2024 05:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Six drug peddlers were nabbed by the South-West Zone Task Force team in two cases and 164 kg of marijuana was seized from them.

In the first case, Dharavath Ravi, 40, Syed Bahadur, 28, and Ananda Ramji Kadam, 35, were nabbed from Paramount Colony in Tolichowki and 100 kg of the drug was seized from them. “They loaded the contraband in a sedan and smuggled it from Odisha. Ravi, a habitual drug offender, used his old contacts and purchased the drug from one Govind, a cultivator,” said the officials.

In the second case, Shaik Parvez, 42, Adbul Rawoof, 30, and Mohammed Anwae, 33, all of who have previous cases booked against them, were nabbed from Bhavani Nagar and about 64 kg of the contraband was seized from them. “Parvez had met a drug peddler cum ganja cultivator from Odisha, Deepak while serving jail time earlier this year in April. Post their release, he again contacted him to supply him with the contraband and the gang was nabbed based on a tip-off,” added the officials.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / police / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.