Six held in ‘gang-rape’ case

Six persons were arrested in connection with the alleged gang-rape of an 18-year-old girl in Nizamabad town on Thursday.

The arrested are Dyavanapalle Naveen Kumar, Ganji Chandrashekar, Thumma Bhanu Prakash, Sirigadha Charan, Shaik Kareem and P. Gangadhar, all residents of Nizamabad town.

Police said that in the wee hours of September 29, they received a Dial 100 call and immediately, a team was rushed to Tirumala Hospital (which is under renovation) where they noticed a young woman in semi-conscious state, and soon shifted her to a hospital for immediate medical assistance.

After that, she was taken to Sakhi Centre in GGH, Nizamabad, and on enquiry, she revealed that on the night of September 28, she had met Naveen Kumar and three of his friends and they had gone to Ankapur where they had food and consumed liquor. Later, the accused had taken her to a private hospital room and three others joined them. “Three of them took advantage of her inebriated condition and committed sexual assault on her,” police said.