Telangana

Six held for illegal sand transportation

With the arrest of six persons, the Rachakonda police busted a sand mafia gang and recovered ₹ 3.20 lakh in cash, a printer, one laptop, one fake way-bill and nine mobile phones from them.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Special Operations Team (LB Nagar zone) along with Ghatkesar police apprehended Bonu Kiran Kumar, Kammachichu Rajashekhar, Parvathala Naveen Kumar, Konda Mallikarjun, Manthena Bhargav and Gaddam Laxman, who indulged in illicit transportation of sand from a sand reach in Malyala village of Mulugu district.

