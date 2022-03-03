Six held for Ibrahimpatnam double murder

Real estate dispute led to the killings

It was Matta Reddy, who got Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy gunned down at Cherlapatelguda in Ibrahimpatnam through hired killers, Rachakonda police said on Thursday.

Announcing a breakthrough in the twin murder reported three days ago on Hyderabad’s outskirts with the arrest of six persons, Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said the killers tried to execute the murders on Monday but could not succeed. Matta Reddy, also a realtor, who was one of the first persons to have arrived at the crime scene, ftried to mislead the investigators by feigning innocence.

He admitted that he had disputes with Srinivas Reddy about a real estate venture but repeatedly refuted his possible complicity in the crime even after questioning him several times. “Ultimately, he admitted to his involvement revealing that he got the two shot dead with the help of hired killers,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

One of the killers was Matta Reddy’s guest house watchman Mohiuddin. The latter secured two country-made pistols of 7.65 mm calibre from Bihar through his acquaintances. On Tuesday, Matta Reddy rang up Srinivas Reddy who was heading for Ibrahimapatnam in his vehicle along with Raghavender Reddy.

Matta Reddy had purchased four open plots, each admeasuring 1,111 square yards, in Lake Villa Orchards private limited (a 20-year-old layout) at Cherlapatelguda. Srinivas Reddy purchased a land of over 14 acres for development abutting these plots.

“Srinivas Reddy started meddling with Matta Reddy’s land and this became a bone of contention between the two” the Commissioner explained. Matta Reddy decided to eliminate Srinivas Reddy as the latter pressured him to forego some land.

He struck a deal with Khaja Mohiuddin, who works as watchman at his guesthouse at Villa Orchards and promised to give an open plot for executing the murders. The watchman sought the help of his friend Burra Bikshapathi who too was offered an open plot along with one lakh rupees.

On Tuesday, the victims were heading towards Ibrahimpatnam when Matta Reddy called them to come to the project site . After a small conversation, while Srinivas Reddy (who was driving the car) was leaving the place with Raghavender Reddy, Mohiuddin asked for lift.

When the vehicle came closer, Mohiuddin whipped out the pistol and fired at Srinivas Reddy who jumped out and started running for his life. “Bikshapathi chased and fired at him. As the latter fell down, he hit Srinivas Reddy’ on the head and face with the firearm,” the Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Mohiuddin shot at Raghavender Reddy who got into driving seat. The latter suffered a bullet wound on chest, managed to drive some but stopped after falling in semi-conscious state. Passers-by shifted him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.