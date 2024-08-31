ADVERTISEMENT

HYDRAA files complaint against six government officials for encroachments in lakes and ponds

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) booked six government officials for ‘encouraging illegal construction’ inside lakes and ponds in different places across the commissionerate. The FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) Commissioner A. V. Ranganath on August 30.  The FIR invokes sections that relate to ‘criminal conspiracy’, misappropriation, disobedience, abetment, criminal conspiracy, fake evidence among other sections.

The FIR names P. Ramakrishna Rao, Nizamabad Municipal Commissioner, Poolsingh, Bachupally MRO, K Srinivasulu, Assistant Director, Survey and Land Records - Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sudheer Kumar, Assistant Planning Officer, HMDA for encouraging illegal constructions in the buffer zone of Errakunta pond in Pragathi Nagar in Nizampet.

According to the complainant, the extent of the Errakunta Pond measures 3.033 acres while permissions were granted based on incorrect geo coordinates, placing the constructions 75 meters away from the actual location of the pond. The complaint also alleged that the official from Survey and Land Records department did not provide adequate documentation for the investigation and may have been partial to the encroachers by altering coordinates.

In another FIR, the police have booked Deputy Commissioner and N. Sudhamsh and Assitant City Planner M. Raj Kumar of Circle-21, Chandanagar, GHMC for allowing encroachment of buffer zone of Erla Cheruvu in Vaishali Nagar of Madinaguda.

“These two officials were responsible for granting building permissions and occupancy certificates for constructions that were in clear violation of buffer zone regulations, despite repeated warnings and requests from the Irrigation department to stop these constructions,” the FIR read.

The Cyberabad EOW is investigating the case.

