Six gates of Himayatsagar lifted, ORR service road inundated

July 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Heavy flood discharge from the Himayatsagar reservoir has inundated the service road of the Outer Ring Road, forcing the authorities to close it down for vehicles. Police erected barricades on either side of the road near Rajendranagar, and are monitoring vehicles.

With continuing influx of storm water into Himayatsagar reservoir, four more gates of the tank have been lifted in addition to the initial two on Saturday, to release more water into the Musi river.

On Friday, two gates of the reservoir were lifted by a foot. By 10 a.m. on Saturday, two more gates were lifted, and by 1 p.m., they were added with two more, to release 4,120 cusecs of water. The inflows stood at 3,500 cusecs.

Osmansagar reservoir is receiving 300 cusecs of flood water, and is yet to reach the full tank level.

Surplus discharge continued from the Hussainsagar reservoir, which Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose inspected on Saturday.

Taking stock of the situation, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said though it rained for five days, there had not been any loss of lives or property, and attributed it to the Strategic Nala Development works taken up by the government for flood control.

A total of 428 monsoon emergency teams were working 24 hours together with the Disaster Response Force and the police to meet crisis situations, he said. The GHMC and EV&DM control rooms were working day and night to receive complaints from the citizens, he said.

He inspected the surplus discharge at the vent near Marriott hotel, and also the surplus canal near Kavadiguda.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, interacting with media, said that GHMC had addressed a total of 946 complaints about water stagnation, and 107 complaints about tree fall, during the past four days.

The complaints included five instances of wall collapse. Officials were in the process of identifying dilapidated buildings, she said. So far, a total of 483 such structures had been identified, and 87 pulled down. Repairs were allowed for 92 buildings, while 132 were vacated. While 19 homes were seized, 150 were still in the process, she said.

