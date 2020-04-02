Six from Nalgonda test positive for COVID-19

Five residents of Nalgonda town who had been to the Markaz prayers at Hazrat Nizamuddin in New Delhi last month have tested positive for COVID-19 around midnight on Wednesday, District Medical & Health Officer Kondal Rao confirmed on Thursday.

Another person, a London-returnee hailing from Miryalaguda also tested positive. “The person was taken to the Hyderabad facility straight from the airport after landing, and did not enter the district,” he said.

The Nizamuddin connection

In the former case, Rapid Response Teams shifted them to Gandhi Hospital only recently. This was after the administration became alert with the news of six persons testing COVID-19 positive, and who later died in Hyderabad last week. They were all attendees of the Markaz prayers.

Meanwhile, the Nalgonda police on Wednesday also shifted 15 Myanmarese and two Kashmiri preachers, also Nizamuddin attendees. They reportedly were in Nalgonda since March 17.

Alarm bells rang in Nalgonda, since all the five positive cases are from neighbourhoods in the old city in the Town-I police limits.

Identifying secondary contacts

Several teams were on field Thursday morning to identify the patients’ secondary contacts and whoever they possibly came in contact with since their arrival here. Medical and police officials faced resistance from a few families and relatives of the patients, when they entered the colonies. All the families, however, were later shifted to the district hospital for quarantine.

Officials said the next procedure is to collect samples of the family members and send them for testing in Hyderabad.

Mr. Kondal Rao also said almost everyone who attended Markaz prayers at Nizamuddin were identified in the district and were shifted to Hyderabad for testing. “All our teams are in the field to identify more contacts, we are taking all preventive measures. A total of 82 persons are in quarantine,” he said.