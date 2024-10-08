Six from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh arrested for burglaries in Telangana

Six persons belonging to two inter-State gangs from Dhar of Madhya Pradesh, involved in house burglaries in Hyderabad and neighbouring areas, were arrested by the Miyapur and Pet Basheerabad police along with Miyapur and Balanagar zones of the Central Crime Station (CCS).

The arrested persons include habitual offenders involved in 36 cases — 35 house burglaries and one automobile theft — between 2020 and September 2024. Of these, 17 cases were booked by the Cyberabad commissionerate, nine in Rachakonda, five in Sangareddy, four in Medak and one in Nalgonda.

The Miyapur police arrested Karan Manohar Babar, 23, Pyar Singh Bavula, 27 and Dhebra Bavula, 37 in Maktha while the Pet Basheerabad police arrested Kadak Singh, 38, Thakur Ediya, 30 and Kuman Ediya, 30 near Railway station, Gundlapochampally during regular patrolling. While the first gang led by Karan Manohar was involved in 21 cases, the Kadak Singh gang was booked in 15 cases across the State. Efforts are underway to trace Sumer Singh, Mohan, Arjun, Daya Singh, Kailash, Bhuriya, and two receivers Rohith Soni and Gourav.

Special teams were formed to trace the accused identified via CCTV footage as well as technical evidence. The investigation revealed that the accused operated in two gangs, each gang consisting of six members and visited Telangana on different occasions between 2020 and 2024 in different combination. They carried cutters, screw drivers, knives among other tools to break into homes.

According to the police, the gang chose Hyderabad and districts of Telangana for burglaries and thefts to keep the suspicion away. “The gang travelled to Hyderabad on regular intervals and targetted multiple homes in a locality. They often broke into houses late in the night between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. and decamped with jewellery and cash. They stole motorbikes for easy escape and abandoned them in isolated places,” the police explained.

The police seized ₹11,500 cash, six knives, mobile phones and other tools from the men. Further investigation is underway.