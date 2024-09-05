GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six districts of Telangana under yellow alert on Friday

Published - September 05, 2024 04:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Six districts of Telangana are under yellow alert on Friday (September 6, 2024), according to a bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department.

Six districts of Telangana are under yellow alert on Friday (September 6, 2024), according to a bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in parts of Telangana for Friday (September 6, 2024).

According to an IMD bulletin issued on Thursday (September 5, 2024), heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds very likely to occur at isolated places in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts.

Weather forecast for Hyderabad & its surroundings

For the next 24 hours, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas will see a generally cloudy sky. “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur in the city. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 23 respectively,” the bulletin said.

Published - September 05, 2024 04:42 pm IST

