Six courses at Telangana’s Skill University from Dasara

Updated - August 17, 2024 05:53 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 05:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari held a meeting on the various aspects of Young India Skill University, in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government will launch six courses at Young India Skill University from Dasara. The certificate and degree courses will be offered in e-commerce and logistic retail sectors. On the whole, nearly 20 courses will be offered. Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari said that till the university at Mucherla is built, it will function from a temporary premise which could be at Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI), National Academy of Construction (NAAC) or at another place.

The top official held a meeting on the various aspects of the university, in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 17, 2024), which includes its launch, finalization of procedures, website. 

Foundation stone for the university at Mucherla was laid by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on August 1, 2024. It is located in the State’s proposed fourth city - which the CM has been pitching during investment meetings. The State government has recently issued orders appointing Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, as chairman of the Skill University for one year. And, Srinivas Raju C was appointed as co-chairman. 

The Chief Secretary said that around 140 companies have evinced interest to partner with the university. State Bank of India (SBI), ADAANI, Dr. Reddy’s, are among the companies.

Principal secretary of Finance Department K. Ramakrishna Rao, IT and Industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary of Education Department Burra Venkatesham, MD of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and others were present on the occasion. She has directed officials concerned to take steps to launch the university’s logo and website. 

