Six committees to lead Chintan Shivir discussions of TPCC: Bhatti 

The two-day Chintan Shivir of the Telangana Congress, starting on Wednesday, will see intense discussions on issues to be taken up by the party. Senior leaders have been entrusted with the responsibility of framing guidelines and leading the discussions over the two days.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka said that six committees have been set up by the party to be headed by senior leaders.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah will lead the organisation committee; Uttam Kumar Reddy will be the convenor of political committee; D. Sridhar Babu will head the economic committee; T. Jeevan Reddy will head the agriculture committee; V. Hanumantha Rao will lead the social justice committee and Damodar Rajanarasimha will be the convenor of the youth committee.

The committees will lead to serious discussions and the outcome will result in the Congress policy for the next elections in Telangana. The outcome of the AICC Chintan Shivir held at Udaipur will give the roadmap for the formulation of Telangana’s policies with issues specific to the State.

Mr. Vikramarka said that the event will feature a full discussion on day one while resolutions would be passed on the next day. The resolutions will be further discussed by the political affairs committee. He added that the Congress will celebrate the formation of Telangana on June 2 across the State highlighting the party’s contribution to the formation of a separate state.