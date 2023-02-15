ADVERTISEMENT

Six coaches of Secunderabad-bound Godavari Express derails near Bibinagar

February 15, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:12 am IST - Hyderabad

Panic stricken passengers, most of whom, getting ready to deboard at the Secunderabad station were jolted when the incident happened.

The Hindu Bureau

The derailed bogies of Godavari Expres were delinked from the train and other 16 coaches were on way to Secunderabad station. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six passenger coaches of Godavari Express (12727) one of the most sought after express trains of South Central Railway (SCR) derailed between Bibinagar and Ghatkesar on twin cities outskirts on Wednesday, February 15, morning.

Panic stricken passengers, most of whom, getting ready to deboard at the Secunderabad station were jolted when the incident happened about 25 km from here, according to preliminary reports.

A helpline has been established to give details to the passengers kith and kin - 040 27786666.

No casualties were reported but minor injuries to passengers when they were trying to deboard and cross tracks

Passengers clambered out of the derailed sleeper coaches one to four in fear even as an approaching goods train got them even more scared.

Top SCR officials led by General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and others rushed to the site with emergency medical and relief equipment.

The derailed bogies were delinked from the train and other 16 coaches were on way to Secunderabad station when reports last came in.

