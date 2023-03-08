Six-coach metro trains given wide berth, more three-coach ones to clear peak-hour rush

March 08, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Airport Metro has been hogging the limelight these days. In the meantime, however, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) phase one, operating on three traffic-dense corridors of the twin cities, is running more trains during the morning and evening peak hours at a frequency of three minutes and four minutes respectively, especially between Ameerpet-Raidurg and Mettuguda-Ameerpet/Raidurg.

With pandemic restrictions easing and many employees returning to offices, ridership has been hovering between 4.40 lakh and 4.70 lakh passengers a day, with total passenger trips amounting to over 6.22 lakh a day. Many passengers are posting photos of packed coaches on social media, seeking more coaches or trains.

The issue is that the existing three-coach train sets can only be extended by another three train sets, with no scope of attaching to them an extra coach or two. This despite that all the overhead stations were built to accommodate six-coach trains.

Though almost every spare train is pressed into service during peak hour traffic, each three-coach set can carry only 900 riders. Given that the project was built to be able to run trains every two minutes, one option is procuring more trains.

Even if such a decision is made by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH), the concessionnaire that built the 69.2-km project, it will take at least a year (after a contract is placed) for them to arrive. With the project itself running at losses of around ₹1,740 crore, it is anybody’s guess whether more funds will be infused into the project.

Right now, 55 of the 57 three-coach train sets available are being run during the peak hours of 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Usually, five trains are put on standby for maintenance or emergencies.

“We have noted that, during certain timings and between some stations, coaches are getting crowded. But, metros are built to withstand such crush loads. In cities like Tokyo, you have specially drafted security personnel to push in the riders. We have not reached that stage,” said HMR managing director N.V.S. Reddy.

The rush on Red Line— L.B. Nagar to Miyapur or Corridor One—is almost steady throughout the day and night, with 1.74 lakh trips by 2.45 lakh passengers. Blue Line— Nagole to Raidurg or Corridor Three—gets packed during the peak hours towards Raidurg in the morning and towards Nagole in the return direction, with 1.35 lakh trips a day by about 2 lakh passengers.

Currently, HMR runs runs special short-loop services from Mettuguda to Ameerpet and also upto Raidurg every four minutes and between Ameerpet and Raidurg every three minutes. This apart, it is taking measures such as employing more security guards (women personnel too) for orderly entry and exit and making announcements about allowing passengers to deboard first.

“Passengers are crowding near doors making it difficult for others to get in or out. Crush load capacity, calculated based on our population’s average height and weight, is 8-10 passengers per sq. metre. This is an acceptable range compared with 15 passengers per sq. metre in Mumbai local trains. International standard is six passenger per sq. metre,” said Mr. Reddy, adding that stoppage time has been increased from 20 seconds.

As for the procurement of fresh rolling stock, he said discussions were on with L&TMRH to expedite action.

Phase I comprises three lines

Hyderabad Metro Rail phase one operates Red Line or Corridor One (Miyapur to LB Nagar, 29 km and 27 stations), Green Line or Corridor Two (JBS to MGBS, 11 km and 8 stations) and Blue Line or Corridor Three (Nagole to Raidurg, 29 km and 22 stations).