Six charred to death as house catches fire in Mancherial district

Police initially suspected that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained

December 17, 2022 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

Six members of a family, including two children, were charred to death when fire broke out at their house in Gudipally village in Mandamarri mandal of Mancherial district in the small hours today.

Shivaiah, the owner of the house was among those who died in the blaze that erupted in his tiled-roof house at around 1.15 a.m., sources said.

The occupants of the house were asleep when the fire broke out.  

Police initially suspected that a short-circuit could have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters rushed to the site where the tiled-roof house collapsed under the impact of the blaze.

Senior police officials examined the fire scene and launched a detailed investigation from all angles including arson to establish the cause of the blaze.

