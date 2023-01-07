Six cases of chain snatching in a span of two hours, police sound alert 

January 07, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad city police and the Rachakonda police have sounded alert on the series on chain snatching crimes witnessed in the city on Saturday morning.

Six incidents were reported, each committed within a gap of 15 minutes and 30 minutes, starting from Uppal and ending in Ramgopalpet police limits on the same stretch, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

According to the police, the first incident was reported from Uppal, the east side of the city, at around 6.20 a.m., followed by another one at Kalyanpuri Colony in the same police limits 20 minutes later.

On the same route, in the adjoining police station limits of Nacharam (Nagendra Nagar), Osmania University (Ravindra Nagar), Chilkalguda (Ramalayam Gundu) and Ramgopalpet, gold chains were reported as snatched at 7.10 a.m., 7.40 a.m., 8 a.m., and 8.10 a.m. respectively. All the victims were women.

Police have retrieved CCTV footage of the crime from a location in Ramgopalpet police limits, where two bearded youths wearing a monkey cap and a black face mask, were seen hurriedly stopping at an apartment complex on a black motorcycle.

While one waited outside, the other was seen entering the premises and exiting with the ornament within moments. A woman in her 60s, the victim with the milk basket, and another man were seen rushing out and raising alarm.

According to preliminary investigation by the police, the offences were suspected to be committed by members of an inter-State gang hailing from in and around Delhi and with a previous history. The motorcycle, black Bajaj Pulsar bearing registration number TS12ES7408, used in the crimes was seized by the police.

Police also suspect the duo would have executed the crimes with an escape plan in mind, evidently moving towards Ramgopalpet police station where the Secunderabad Railway Station is located.

Police teams are examining CCTV footage from various locations and thorough checks at bus stations and the railway station are being conducted to nab the suspects.

A multi-team search and investigation is underway.

