Six cases against ganja peddlers, 7 held

Hyderabad

30 October 2021 19:52 IST

The Cyberabad police have stepped up the drive against ganja smuggling in their jurisdiction and raids are being conducted.

Bulk buyers, local retailers and drug transporters are on their radar and on Friday alone, they booked six cases and arrested seven persons after recovering two kilograms of ganja and 100 ml hash oil from their possession. Forty-nine e-petty cases were also registered.

