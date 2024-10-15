GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six booked for posting derogatory content against Raghunandan Rao, Konda Surekha

Published - October 15, 2024 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad cybercrimes police have booked a case against six individuals for allegedly ‘posting defamatory remarks’ on X (formerly Twitter) against BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao, and outraging the modesty of Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha.

The case was booked on October 3 following a complaint by M. Raghunandan Rao, three days after a complaint was lodged by K. Surekha regarding the same incident (on September 30).

According to the complaint, on September 26, the BJP MP and Minister attended ‘Shaadi Mubarak’ programme in Dubbaka town. During the event, Mr. Raghunandan Rao placed a garland of handwoven cotton around Ms. Surekha’s neck, which triggered a series of derogatory posts on social media.

A case was booked against X handles named M.R., Mahesh Anumulla, Mohd Moizoddin, South Paw, Jai Telangana, and Devesh Konapur under the Section 79 (outraging modesty of woman), 356 (defamation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 67 (obscene material) of the Information Technology Act.

“These individuals spread this defamatory content on various platforms, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media channels, allegedly at the instigation of T. Harish Rao, K.T. Rama Rao and other BRS party leaders,” the complainant said alleging a deliberate conspiracy by BRS leaders.

Further investigation is underway.

