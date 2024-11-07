 />
Six awarded life imprisonment for trafficking Bangladeshi girls

Published - November 07, 2024 06:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons accused in the 2019 human trafficking case involving Bangladeshi girls were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The court also slapped a fine of ₹24,000 on the accused and for default of payment, the accused will face additional 18 months of simple imprisonment.

Mohd. Yousuf Khan, his wife Bithi Begum, Sojib, Ruhul Amin Dhali, Mohammed Abdul Salam alias Kounla Justin and Sheela Justin alias Shiuli Khatun were arrested for trafficking women from Bangladesh by promising them lucrative jobs and later forcing them into prostitution. Notably, of the six accused, Dhali was arrested from West Bengal while the others were nabbed from Telangana between 2019 and 2020.

The Chatrinaka police of the Hyderabad Commissionerate had booked the case after rescuing five girls from a house in Kandikal Gate area of Uppuguda during an operation in August 2019. The NIA took over the probe and re-registered the case on September 17, 2019. The agency had filed a chargesheet against four of the accused in March 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against the remaining two in August 2020.

