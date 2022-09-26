Six arrested in murder of history-sheeter 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bahadurpura police nabbed six accused persons in connection with the murder of Mohammed Babu Khan, a history-sheeter at Rajendra Nagar police station.

The murder was over family disputes and disagreements in business. The main accused Md. Jabair, husband of the victim’s niece, wanted to eliminate him as the woman went to the rescue of her uncle whenever disputes arose, DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya explained, briefing media persons on Monday.

Babu Khan was attacked by six persons with knives and iron pipes on September 14 when he was standing outside a hotel near Hassan Nagar in Bahadurpura.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested accused persons are: Md. Jabair, Rahul Raju Tadas, Md. Omer Khan, Md. Osman, Md. Imran and Md. Khader. All of them were booked for rioting, murder and under provisions of the Arms Act.