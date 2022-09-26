Six arrested in murder of history-sheeter 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 26, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bahadurpura police nabbed six accused persons in connection with the murder of Mohammed Babu Khan, a history-sheeter at Rajendra Nagar police station.

The murder was over family disputes and disagreements in business. The main accused Md. Jabair, husband of the victim’s niece, wanted to eliminate him as the woman went to the rescue of her uncle whenever disputes arose, DCP (South) P. Sai Chaitanya explained, briefing media persons on Monday.

Babu Khan was attacked by six persons with knives and iron pipes on September 14 when he was standing outside a hotel near Hassan Nagar in Bahadurpura.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested accused persons are: Md. Jabair, Rahul Raju Tadas, Md. Omer Khan, Md. Osman, Md. Imran and Md. Khader. All of them were booked for rioting, murder and under provisions of the Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app