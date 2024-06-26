Six arrested for murder in Begumpet  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Begumpet police along with Hyderabad Task force arrested six, including a juvenile, within 12 hours of a murder reported near Ganesh Mandapam, in Hyderabad’s Begumpet.

Shaik Usman was killed by his childhood friend and neighbour Mohammed Aijaz, 26 along with Mohammed Feroz, 24, Sahil Khan, 19, Mohammed Fazal, 20, Md Rashid, 18 and a minor.

According to police, Aijaz’s sister-in-law Neha and Usman were in a relationship since a year, which Aijaz disapproved. “When Neha’s family started looking for matches to get her married, Usman created a fake Snapchat account and initiated fake conversation, leading to the cancellation of her match. When this didn’t work, Usman threatened to hang himself if he could not marry Neha,” the officials said.

Following a confrontation with Usman, Aijaz along with four others killed Usman on the night of June 24 when he was coming with his sister on a two-wheeler from Pattigadda auto stand. Aijaz slit Usman’s neck and the gang fled from the spot after hearing the victim’s sister crying, officials informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.