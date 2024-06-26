GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six arrested for murder in Begumpet  

Published - June 26, 2024 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Begumpet police along with Hyderabad Task force arrested six, including a juvenile, within 12 hours of a murder reported near Ganesh Mandapam, in Hyderabad’s Begumpet.

Shaik Usman was killed by his childhood friend and neighbour Mohammed Aijaz, 26 along with Mohammed Feroz, 24, Sahil Khan, 19, Mohammed Fazal, 20, Md Rashid, 18 and a minor.

According to police, Aijaz’s sister-in-law Neha and Usman were in a relationship since a year, which Aijaz disapproved. “When Neha’s family started looking for matches to get her married, Usman created a fake Snapchat account and initiated fake conversation, leading to the cancellation of her match. When this didn’t work, Usman threatened to hang himself if he could not marry Neha,” the officials said.

Following a confrontation with Usman, Aijaz along with four others killed Usman on the night of June 24 when he was coming with his sister on a two-wheeler from Pattigadda auto stand. Aijaz slit Usman’s neck and the gang fled from the spot after hearing the victim’s sister crying, officials informed.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / murder / police / arrest / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.