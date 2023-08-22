Six arrested for gangrape of minor girl 

August 22, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police on Tuesday identified and arrested six accused persons in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl at knife point in Meerpet police limits on Monday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan addressing media persons on Tuesday, said the incident was reported to the police station and the case was registered for investigation on August 21 (Monday).

According to Mr. Chauhan, the victim and her two brothers were at their cousin’s home in Meerpet since last week.

On Sunday, accused Abed-Bin-Khaled, a history-sheeter and mechanic from Mangalhat, made unwelcome physical gestures and approached the 16-year-old. He was strongly rebuked by the girl. The next day, around 11 a.m., when the girl along with her brothers was at the house, Abed along with his friends Tahseen and Mahesh barged in, dragged the girl by her hair into the next room, and took turns to sexually assault her. They reportedly threatened the girl with a knife during the assault.

M. Narsing, 23, a band worker, and 20-year-old private watchman Ashraf, were present at the house when the assault took place. They threatened the girl’s brothers and sent them out.

The police, following the complaint, formed 12 special teams, examined the CCTV footage and nabbed the accused who spread out from the place of crime. Main accused Abed who fled to Humnabad in Karnataka fearing arrest, had returned to the city. He was arrested while attempting to gather some cash, clothes and his cellphone charger.

Accused number two Tahseen, is still at large. However, the police arrested two others — 21-year-old Md. Faizal and 20-year-old Md. Imran, both flower decoration workers — who helped the accused escape, even after knowing about the crime.

All the seven were booked under various provisions of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, on learning about the incident, called for a detailed report from the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police, and the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, within 48 hours.

Dr. Soundararajan, expressing deep anguish at the sexual assault of a minor girl directed the Indian Red Cross Society, Rangareddy district branch, to visit the victim’s house and provide all immediate necessary support to her, a release stated.

