Sivaratri jathara begins in Vemulawada

Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu flagging off free mini-bus services for devotees as part of the three-day Maha Siivaratri jathara, which began in Vemulawada, in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada on Monday witnessed a huge rush of devotees as the three-day Maha Sivaratri jathara got under way in the temple town.

The historic temple, popularly called Dakshin Kashi, has been grandly decorated on the eve of the festival.

According to temple sources, an amount of ₹1.80 crore is being spent for the three-day jathara and all necessary arrangements are in place to ensure supply of adequate drinking water, provision of healthcare and other essential services for devotees.

More than 100 additional CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the temple town and a large number of police personnel deployed for bandobust duty to prevent untoward incidents during the three-day annual jathara.

The Gudi Cheruvu area has been spruced up for ‘Sivarchana’, a mega cultural event to be organised by the department of Culture in connection with festival.

A sand sculpture of Lord Siva made by Karimnagar-based artist R. Shankar at the Gudi Cheruvu area was the cynosure of all eyes on the first day. The impressive sand sculpture added to the spiritual ambience in the temple town.