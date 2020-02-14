Telangana

Sivaratri festivities from Feb. 20

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao releasing posters for Sivaratri at the Government Degree College in Siddipet on Thursday.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao releasing posters for Sivaratri at the Government Degree College in Siddipet on Thursday.  

The three-day Maha Sivaratri festival would be held at Government Degree College from February 20. Peethadhipatis from six Peethams would attend the celebrations.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao launched the invitation cards and wall posters on Thursday.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Harish Rao said that settings of Himalayas, snow Shivalingam and Dwadasha Jyothirlingams would be erected at the college premises.

“We will provide facilities for every devotee to perform Abhishekam and Bilvarchana. Rudraksha, Raksha Kankanam and prasadam will be offered to everybody. Around 500 artistes will perform Shiva Tatvam,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the cultural department would make all the arrangements.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 1:32:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sivaratri-festivities-from-feb-20/article30814114.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY