Sivaratri festivities from Feb. 20

The three-day Maha Sivaratri festival would be held at Government Degree College from February 20. Peethadhipatis from six Peethams would attend the celebrations.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao launched the invitation cards and wall posters on Thursday.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Harish Rao said that settings of Himalayas, snow Shivalingam and Dwadasha Jyothirlingams would be erected at the college premises.

“We will provide facilities for every devotee to perform Abhishekam and Bilvarchana. Rudraksha, Raksha Kankanam and prasadam will be offered to everybody. Around 500 artistes will perform Shiva Tatvam,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that the cultural department would make all the arrangements.