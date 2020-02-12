Sivaratri festivities at Thousand Pillar temple from Feb. 20

The Thousand Pillar temple, the abode of Rudreshwara Swamy, is all set for Maha Sivaratri celebrations starting February 20.

Speaking to the media at the temple on Wednesday, government chief whip D. Vinay Bhaskar said that the administration has planned an array of devotional programmes. “Elaborate arrangements are being made for the comfort of devotees,” he said.

Talking about the renovation of the Kalyana Mandapam, Mr. Vinay Bhasker said that he along with MPs Pasunuri Dayakar and Banda Prakash had met the authorities concerned recently to seek funds from the Central government and resume the works.

“Efforts are on to bring the past glory of Warangal. The city will also be developed as a spiritual centre,” Mr. Vinay said.

Priest Gangu Upendra Sharma said that Sivaratri festivities would begin with ‘Suprabhatam’ at 4.30 a.m. on February 20. “On February 21, the celestial wedding of Rudreshwara Swamy and Rudreshwari Devi would be performed at 6.05 p.m. in the muhurat of Sravana Nakshatra Yukta Godhuli Lagnam,” Mr. Sharma said. He lauded the efforts of Mr. Vinay in trying to speed up the temple renovation works.

Later, Mr. Vinay released publicity posters of the Mahotsavam. Temple executive officer P. Venugopal and Bhavitha Sri Chit Funds managing director Thatipalli Srinivas were also present.