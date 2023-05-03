Sitting squads in all EAMCET centres this year in view of malpractice in TSPSC

May 03, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - hyderabad

As the State is yet to recover from the series of paper leakages or malpractice with the investigations on and government under pressure, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has decided not to take any chances in the conduct of Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) starting on May 10 this year.

The TSCHE has decided to send sitting squads to every centre this year as it doesn’t want to give any scope for malpractice in the centres. These squads will be accountable. Till last year only a few centres would see sitting squads or observers. This year, they will be in the halls throughout the sessions.

The decision, officials said, was taken in view of the TSPSC paper leaks and the subsequent political row that erupted. “Even a small mistake or incident in the EAMCET has the potential to create a negative image of the government and we don’t want to take any risk,” an official said.

The EAMCET is held completely online and the question papers are generated only when the student enters the system. So there is little scope for paper leaks but malpractice is likely if someone in the exam colludes. So the TSCHE has also banned the invigilators from taking mobiles into the examination hall. No teacher or other official engaged in the conduct of exam can enter the hall with a mobile, an official said.

The response to EAMCET this year has also spiraled with an additional 53,000 candidates registering for the exam compared to the previous year. This year 3.20 lakh candidates have applied for the exam to be held in 137 centres including the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad city has 58 centres.

The reason for the huge increase in the number of aspirants is being linked to a lot of students from outside Telangana and across the country trying their luck. This year the Nursing Council of India has also made it mandatory for Nursing courses aspirants to appear for EAMCET as the admissions would be based on the EAMCET rank. So the number was bound to increase as these candidates used to earlier apply based on the Intermediate marks.

EAMCET result

The results of EAMCET will be released in the first week of June after the conduct of all the other Common Entrance Tests (CETs) like the LAWCET, PGECET, ECET among others. The EAMCET result will be the first one to be released followed by other CETs.