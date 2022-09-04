Sitharaman’s comments on Telangana State finances and schemes, false: Harish Rao

‘She tried to spread misinformation on State finances’

‘She tried to spread misinformation on State finances’

Finance Minister Harish Rao said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on State’s finances and schemes being implemented by it were unfair, misleading and false.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he sought to know whether the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s photos were displayed at fair price shops in any of the BJP-ruled States, including Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of that State and asked how far it was justified to bring such pressure on States run by elected governments.

He brought to Ms. Sitharaman’s notice that the BJP Government had scrapped several Centrally-sponsored schemes during the last eight years and even for the schemes being continued the Centre’s share was reduced by increasing the State’s contribution.

Mr. Harish Rao pointed out that the Centre was watering down useful schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme by bringing in new guidelines and raising queries. By doing so, the Centre was only trying to control the States against the spirit of federalism concept.

Further, he stated that the Chief Minister sub-committee appointed by the NITI Aayog had recommended reduction of centrally-sponsored schemes in favour of optional schemes of the States. However, the Centre did not even examine it.

He also faulted the Centre on borrowing beyond FRBM limits while not allowing the States like Telangana to borrow even within the limits, slowing down of GDP growth rate, weakening of Rupee against the US Dollar, high rise of fuel prices, delay in releasing dues of ₹7,103 crore form the Centre, denial funds under BRGF, scrapping of ITIR, discrimination in sanction of institutions and SEZs.

Meanwhile, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) also ridiculed Ms. Sitharaman’s comments and remarks made during her visit to Telangana and said she spoke all lies and tried to spread misinformation on State finances and projects.

Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and another MLC K. Narayana Reddy sought to know from the Union Minister whether any landholding farmer complained to her that they were not getting investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme, unlike selective implementation of PM-Kisan scheme. While the Centre had given about ₹8,000 crore to farmers in the State in 8 years, the State had supported farmers with ₹58,000 crore during the same period.

Demanding the Union Minister to withdraw her wrong statements on several issues related to the State, the TRS leaders said it was the Centre that had announced in Parliament that number of farmers suicides which were at 1,300 in 2014 had come down to 300 in 2021 but Ms. Sitharaman had spoken lies on suicides.