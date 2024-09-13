Sitaram Yechury shared special affinity with Khammam district, Tammineni Veerabhadram

Terming CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury as an erudite personality and champion of downtrodden sections, leaders cutting across party lines in the erstwhile composite Khammam district, the traditional stronghold of Left parties, paid rich tributes to the departed leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said that Yechury’s death is an irreparable loss to the working class, downtrodden sections and the country as a whole, at a time when communal fascism is rearing its ugly head.

He was a renowned economist, a visionary leader, an eloquent speaker and above all a champion of the rights of workers, peasants, toiling masses and marginaliSed sections Mr Veerabhadram noted, recalling the special affinity of the departed leader towards the former composite Khammam district, in particular the tribal heartland of Bhadrachalam Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageshwara Rao said that Yechury will be remembered for his tireless service for the cause of underprivileged and downtrodden sections with unflinching commitment till his last breath.

He delivered a thought provoking speech on the topic “Elections – Democracy” dwelling at length on contemporary issues during his last visit to Khammam in November 2023, Mr. Rao recalled.

In separate statements, several leaders of the Congress, BRS, CPI and various other political parties expressed their condolences over the demise of Sitaram Yechury.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.