Sita Rama Kalyanam to be inside Bhadrachalam temple

In the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, Sri Sitarama Tiru Kalyana Mahotsavam, the annual mega religious fete, will be conducted in a simple and customary manner by the temple priests in adherence to the temple traditions devoid of devotees on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami in Bhadrachalam on April 2.

A decision to this effect was taken by the State government in line with the public health advisories to avoid public gatherings including social, religious, and other mass congregations as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the COVID-19.

Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the government has issued orders to the temple authorities to stop sale of tickets in both offline and online modes for the ensuing Sitarama Kalyana Mahotsavam slated to be held in Bhadrachalam on April 2.

Money will be refunded to those who had already booked the Kalyanam tickets online, he added.

The Kalyanam will be conducted by a handful of priests in the presence of a limited number of temple staff in a customary manner on the occasion of Srirama Navami in Bhadradri on April 2, he said urging devotees to watch the celestial wedding on televisions in their houses in view of the public health advisories against mass gatherings to keep coronavirus at bay.

All the special buses allotted for Sri Rama Navami festivities have been cancelled and instructions have been issued to tone down the arrangements earlier planned for the fete in view of the prevailing situation.

There is no need for panic but it is imperative to follow the precautionary measures and extend cooperation to the administration help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, he remarked.

Responding to a query, he said the customary protocol will be followed in regard to presentation of mutyala talambralu and pattu vastrams on behalf of the State government on the occasion of Sitarama Kalyanam in Bhadradri temple by deputing a senior officer.

A decision in this regard will be taken by the Endowments Department in consultation with the temple priests and Vedic pandits.