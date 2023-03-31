HamberMenu
SIT to question TSPSC members 

As part of ongoing investigation into roles of outsourced employees in the Commission

March 31, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the ongoing investigation into the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak, the Hyderabad city police’s Special Investigation Team on Friday has asked the Commission members to appear before it for related questioning.

As per official sources, TSPSC Secretary Anita Ramachandran, member Bandi Linga Reddy were asked to appear. Their statements during the official procedure would be recorded for further investigation.

The questioning of the Commission members is significant as it was found that the arrested accused persons had worked as personal assistants, as outsourced employees in various sections, with the officials and members of the Commission in the recent past. Their manner of recruitment as outsourced employees, their scrutiny, role and extent of responsibilities are the focus of attention to the SIT.

It was learnt that the SIT is likely to question Commission’s Chairman B. Janardhan Reddy too in the process.

