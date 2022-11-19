SIT should record Kavitha’s statement on poaching probe: Revanth

November 19, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - hyderabad

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha should be questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trying to poach the TRS MLAs and other people’s representatives, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy.

He said the High Court had constituted a SIT headed by senior IPS officer C.V. Anand and he should record Ms. Kavitha’s statement and her claim that the BJP had approached her to change the party. He said Mr. Anand should not confine his report to the four MLAs involved since the High Court had asked the SIT to probe the entire affair. “Even Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had openly claimed that the BJP had tried to poach his daughter,” he said adding that if Mr. Anand failed to record her statement it would be construed as misleading the High Court.

Zoom meeting

A zoom meeting of the senior Congress leaders, including Mr. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, DCC presidents and PAC members discussed the political scenario and how the TRS and BJP were trying to change political discourse to sensationalise issues hiding the real issues of people.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said despite the TRS and BJP trying to hijack the Munugode by-poll with sensationalism, distributing unbelievable quantity of money and liquor, Congress did fairly well though the final result was disappointing. He said TRS and BJP were trying to create West-Bengal kind of atmosphere with polarisation and violence and the Congress would continue to expose this.

Seeking suggestions from participants, he said Congress would go to the farmers on how TRS had cheated 47 lakh farmers to the tune of ₹25,000 crore by not implementing the loan waiver as promised and also denying input subsidy for crop loss in 15 lakh acres. Similarly, assigned lands issue, podu lands, and paddy procurement issues would be taken to people through protests at the Collectorates and mandal level till December 5.

Mr. Uttam Reddy said agriculture and farmers’ distress should be taken up immediately at the constituency level. Mr. Vikramarka said Dharani and 2 BHK were failures and people’s anger on these should be tapped.

Mr. Revanth Reddy later said that on November 21 a representation would be given to the Chief Secretary followed by protests at mandal level on November 24 and at the constituency level from November 30 to December 5. A two-day dharna would also be held at Indira Park.